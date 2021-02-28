Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Woman who fell to death from 9th floor was thrown by husband, police allege

TOKYO

Police in Kunitachi, Tokyo, on Sunday arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 41-year-old wife last year by throwing her from the balcony of their 9th-floor apartment and trying to make it look like a suicide.

Police said Jun Takahari, a company employee, has denied killing his wife Asaka, Fuji TV reported. Police allege that on the evening of Nov 29, Takaharu strangled Asaka until she was unconscious and then threw her body from the balcony.

Takahari initially told police that he and his wife had quarreled the night before and that she had secluded herself in her room and that he was not aware she had jumped from the balcony. He called 110 early the next morning and said that when he went out onto the balcony to smoke a cigarette, he saw his wife’s body on the ground below. He told police he believed his wife had committed suicide because she had been stressed out recently from raising their one-year-old daughter.

At the time, Asaka’s death was ruled a suicide due to the severe injuries she suffered from the fall. However, an autopsy revealed she had been strangled and that she was probably unconscious before she hit the ground. Furthermore, her fingerprints were not on the balcony door or railing.

Police said the victim’s mother told them she had spoken with her daughter on the phone on the day of her death and that she seemed fine. She told police her daughter was a fighter and would never commit suicide.

