crime

Student who leaked university exam question said she did same thing last year

TOKYO

A 19-year-old female university student from Osaka Prefecture recently referred to prosecutors for leaking a unified university entrance exam question has claimed she also cheated in last year's exam, investigative sources said Saturday.

She is believed to have been helped both times by a 28-year-old male system engineer from Yokohama, who has also been referred to prosecutors for facilitating the sending of the images during the test last month, they said.

The first-year university student was quoted as telling police that she cheated as "she wanted to get into a famous university in Tokyo as part of her goal of becoming an announcer," the sources said.

She is believed to have paid more than 100,000 yen to the man following the exam last year, but she told investigators that it did not go successfully, they said.

The two are believed to have met online, with the female university student offering to pay the man for his help. He did not receive any payment this year, the sources said.

Police have found that an individual thought to be the female university student joined a tutoring service website in December last year claiming to be a 17-year-old female high school student.

They suspect that the purported high schooler, with the help of the man, sent a photographed image of a world history question via Skype on Jan. 15 to at least four University of Tokyo students she had met through the site, asking for answers to the question.

According to the National Center for University Entrance Examinations, exam takers are told to leave their smartphones and digital devices in their bags during testing.

The student has explained that she filmed with her smartphone hidden in a sleeve of her jacket, while the man is believed to have edited the live videos into still images.

The university student turned herself in to Kagawa prefectural police on Jan. 27. On Feb. 10, the Metropolitan Police Department referred her and the man to prosecutors on suspicion of obstructing the operations of the National Center for University Entrance Examinations.

The university student is subjected to probationary supervision while prosecutors will decide whether to formally charge the man with a criminal offense.

