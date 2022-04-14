Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Woman who left Japan using dead mother's passport charged with her murder

TOCHIGI

A 28-year-old woman from Tochigi Prefecture, who used her dead mother's passport to leave Japan, has been arrested on suspicion of killing her.

Police said Shiho Hashimoto, an illustrator who was arrested on March 24 on suspicion of corpse abandonment, was charged on Thursday with killing her mother Keiko Hashimoto, 54.

The victim’s body was discovered on the balcony of her apartment in Kaminokawa, Tochigi Prefecture. An autopsy showed the woman had died from loss of blood due to several cuts on her head.

Hashimoto was first arrested for violating the Passport Law in February after immigration officials in the UK discovered she was attempting to enter the country using her mother’s passport. She was detained and sent back to Japan.

Police have not yet determined how Hashimoto managed to pass through the security checkpoint at Narita Airport and depart for England.

A successful save against her illegal attempt on the goal by U.K. screeners. Penalty for Japan’s abysmal screening efforts.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Japanese passport, so checks are perfunctory.

Not the sharpest pencil in the box.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

