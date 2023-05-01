Woman who ran in local election arrested for Twitter threat to spray sarin at train station

Police in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 25-year-old unemployed woman who ran in the city’s assembly election last month, on suspicion of obstructing business after she posted on Twitter that she would attack Funabashi Station with sarin nerve gas.

According to police, Miyuki Yamamoto posted the threat at around 11:30 a.m. on April 30. Kyodo News reported that it read: “At exactly 1 p.m. today, I will spray Funabashi Station with sarin nerve gas. I am the [Japanese Aum Shinrikyo cult leader] Shoko Asahara of the Reiwa Era. This is not a bluff.”

Police were notified of the threat after Twitter users who read the post contacted them. Officers were deployed to Funabashi Station on Sunday afternoon but nothing happened.

Police went to Yamamoto’s home and arrested her. Yamamoto unsuccessfully ran as an independent candidate for the Funabashi City assembly on April 23.

© Japan Today