Woman who stabbed herself at K-Arena Yokohama sent to prosecutors

A 48-year-old woman who said she was stabbed in the abdomen as she was leaving a music event in Yokohama on Nov 23, but then later admitted she stabbed herself, has been sent to prosecutors on a charge of falsely reporting a crime.

The incident occurred at around 5:40 p.m. at K-Arena Yokohama in Nishi Ward, where the woman and her husband had been attending an event that started at 2 p.m., Kyodo News reported. The woman said she had been stabbed but wasn't aware of it until she felt pain as she was leaving the arena and saw a knife sticking into her stomach. She was taken to hospital and treated for a minor wound.

However, when police questioned her, she told them she had kept the knife in her pocket and stabbed herself with it. Her husband was apparently unaware of what she had done. The woman and her husband come from Osaka to attend the event.

The woman confessed to having “troubles” on her mind, police said.

