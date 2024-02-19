Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman who stabbed herself at K-Arena Yokohama sent to prosecutors

2 Comments
YOKOHAMA

A 48-year-old woman who said she was stabbed in the abdomen as she was leaving a music event in Yokohama on Nov 23, but then later admitted she stabbed herself, has been sent to prosecutors on a charge of falsely reporting a crime.

The incident occurred at around 5:40 p.m. at K-Arena Yokohama in Nishi Ward, where the woman and her husband had been attending an event that started at 2 p.m., Kyodo News reported. The woman said she had been stabbed but wasn't aware of it until she felt pain as she was leaving the arena and saw a knife sticking into her stomach. She was taken to hospital and treated for a minor wound.

However, when police questioned her, she told them she had kept the knife in her pocket and stabbed herself with it. Her husband was apparently unaware of what she had done. The woman and her husband come from Osaka to attend the event.

The woman confessed to having “troubles” on her mind, police said.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Last chance to study Japanese in Japan

If you want to come study in Japan this Summer it's your final opportunity to apply — the deadline is March 1!

Deadline may differ depending on schools.

Apply Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

Rather than prosecutors, this lady needs some good psychiatrists.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Too many lunatics and people with mental issues walking free in Japan...

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

The 10 Best Things to Do in Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

A Guide to Secondhand Shopping in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo Fashion Subculture: Visual Kei

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

culture

Nisonin Temple

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for February 19 – 25, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Akama Jingu

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

What is Cheating Culture in Japan Really Like?

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Yushima Tenjin Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Japanese Plum Blossom Perfumes

Savvy Tokyo

How to Find the Best Part-Time Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

The 10 Best Things To Do in Saga

GaijinPot Blog