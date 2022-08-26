Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Woman, with only ¥10 on her, arrested after leaving restaurant without paying bill

SAPPORO

Police in Sapporo have arrested a 49-year-old woman who left a restaurant without paying the bill. When found two hours later, the woman only had 10 yen on her.

Police said the woman, who claims she is an illustrator, entered the eatery at around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Hokkaido Hoso reported that the woman stayed for about 40 minutes, eating ramen, chahan (fried rice) and gyoza. After she finished eating, instead of paying the 2,650 yen bill, she ran out of the restaurant. 

The restaurant manager, a man in his 70s, went outside after her and followed her in his car. The woman stopped near her residence and lay down on the sidewalk and the manager called police.

Police said the woman was not injured, just tired. They said she only had 10 yen on her when she was taken into custody.

They said she only had 10 yen on her when she was taken into custody.

Does she have any credit card? She can pay with that.

Police in Sapporo have arrested a 49-year-old woman The restaurant manager, a man in his 70s,

So 70s chasing 49-year-old woman.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

