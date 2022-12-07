Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Woman with plastic bag over her head found dead in Nagoya hotel room

NAGOYA

Police in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested two men and a woman on suspicion of killing a 20-year-old woman whose body was found in a business hotel room on Tuesday. The woman had a plastic bag over her head and tape was wound around her neck, police said.

According to a TV Tokai report, the hotel, in Naka Ward, called police after an employee found the woman unresponsive, lying on a bed, just after 12 noon. Police said she was confirmed dead at the scene.

An autopsy on Wednesday revealed that the woman, identified as Yuri Kako, a university student from Tokai City in Aichi Prefecture, died from acute respiratory failure.

Police quoted hotel staff as saying that two men and a woman had checked into the hotel with the victim. Kako’s body was found by the hotel employee after she failed to leave the room by check-out time on Tuesday.

The three suspects were arrested on Thursday morning. Police said they got to know Kako on a social media site.

May she RIP.

