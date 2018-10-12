Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman, youth arrested for letting two others die in car suicide pact

TOKYO

Police in Hachioji, Tokyo, said Friday they have arrested a 26-year-old unemployed woman from Chiba city and a 17-year-old youth from Nerima Ward in Tokyo on suspicion of abetting a suicide after they allowed a 28-year-old man and a 17-year-old woman to die in a car suicide pact.

The two suspects were also in the car. The four jointly agreed to commit suicide by sealing the car windows and burning coal briquettes.

According to police, the incident occurred on July 27, 2017. The four had met on a suicide site on social media. They rented a car and parked in a vacant area off a national route.

Police said they then set fire to the briquettes. A 28-year-old unemployed man from Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, and a 17-year-old girl from Kita Ward in Tokyo, were sitting in the back seat and lost consciousness. The two suspects told police they also started to black out due to the smoke but couldn’t go through with the suicide, so they got out of the car and left their companions as the inside of the car started burning.

There have been a number of suicide pacts this year where people met online. The government is encouraging private-sector groups to monitor SNS posts related to suicide. In January, Twitter Japan began allowing users to be linked to a nonprofit organization on suicide prevention work whenever words related to suicide are searched for, Kyodo reported.

