7 women caught smuggling gold from S Korea concealed in their bodies

Seven women of South Korean nationality attempted to smuggle gold into Japan late last month by concealing it in their rectums, officials at a central Japan airport said Tuesday.

In most gold smuggling cases uncovered at Chubu airport in Aichi Prefecture, offenders concealed the gold on their person, such as in their underwear, officials said.

According to the officials, the seven women in their 50s to 60s arrived from Incheon Airport in South Korea, passing themselves off as tourists participating in a tour before being caught by metal detectors at the Japanese airport.

The gold had been processed into small nuggets and bagged in transparent pouches concealed in their rectums, according to the officials.

The women were apparently planning to retrieve the gold in rest rooms after clearing immigration and customs, the officials said.

As a growing number of gold smuggling cases have been discovered in Japan recently, the government is considering applying stricter penalties on offenders.

The Nagoya Customs' Chubu airport branch is set to impose fines on the women, who will have the gold returned to them after they pay the fines, according to customs.

