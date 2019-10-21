Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Worker at day service facility for children arrested for abusing 10-year-old boy

TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 32-year-old man who works at a day service care facility for children on suspicion of assaulting a 10-year-old boy.

According to police, Yuta Tanabe has admitted to assaulting the child at the Mizunaranoki facility at around 1:30 p.m. in May, Fuji TV reported. The boy suffered a fractured skull and was hospitalized for three months.

Police said Tanabe covered the boy’s head with some clothing and kicked him in the head, knocking him to the floor. Later that day, he told the boy’s mother that the child had fallen to the floor and hit his head after his arm got caught in the sleeve of his top as he was taking it off.

However, after the hospital notified police about a possible case of abuse, Tanabe was questioned further and he admitted that he kicked the boy on the spur of the moment after losing his temper when the boy bit him on the arm.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

32-year-old man who works at a day service care facility for children

Jeez! monster people among us. it tell us that we should never give trust easily .

sorry for the child and parents, it will be difficult to swallow that madness.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

