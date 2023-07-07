Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

World Heritage temple in Nara vandalized by visiting foreign teen

19 Comments
NARA

An eighth-century Japanese temple and UNESCO World Heritage site in Nara Prefecture, Toshodaiji Temple, had a building vandalized by a Canadian teen tourist who carved letters into a wooden pillar, local police said.

The 17-year-old boy was questioned on suspicion of violating the cultural properties protection law. He is suspected of having carved letters with his fingernail on the pillar of the temple's Golden Hall, also designated a national treasure, they said.

A "J" that was 4 centimeters long and 5 cm wide and "Julian" that was 2.5 cm long and 10 cm wide were inscribed at a height of around 170 cm on the pillar.

A Japanese tourist saw him vandalizing and alerted temple staff.

"We are worried that the same thing could happen again. Even though it may have been done without malice, it is still regrettable and sad," a monk at the temple said.

Several buildings of the temple in Nara, which is a popular tourist destination, had experienced vandalism in 2015.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

19 Comments
Login to comment

*An eighth-century Japanese temple and UNESCO World Heritage site in Nara Prefecture, Toshodaiji Temple, had a building vandalized by a Canadian teen tourist who carved letters into a wooden pillar, local police said.*

Personally I'm not one to fawn over japanese anything, but vandalization really is too much. That's a no-no.

Additionally, it literally stuns me that canadians get away with the goodie-two-shoes image around the world when in fact I have personally witnessed on too many occasions where canadians have either been acting socially inappropriate to the point of making others feel uncomfortable or physically fighting, or vandalizing. It really is a shame they get away with the good boy image. An image which doesn't fit the real character.

2 ( +9 / -7 )

Randy JohnsonToday 06:32 am JST

An eighth-century Japanese temple and UNESCO World Heritage site in Nara Prefecture, Toshodaiji Temple, had a building vandalized by a Canadian teen tourist who carved letters into a wooden pillar, local police said.

Personally I'm not one to fawn over japanese anything, but vandalization really is too much. That's a no-no.

Additionally, it literally stuns me that canadians get away with the goodie-two-shoes image around the world when in fact I have personally witnessed on too many occasions where canadians have either been acting socially inappropriate to the point of making others feel uncomfortable or physically fighting, or vandalizing. It really is a shame they get away with the good boy image. An image which doesn't fit the real character.

You can say that about any nationalty.

When you have sampled more than a few thousand more Cananadians behaviour come back to us with your assessment if their charcater traits will you? A subjective observation of ahandful of Candadian aint' going to convine me of a national character trait.

2 ( +9 / -7 )

Click bait. This story cannot be found in the national news media and rightly so. If it had been a Japanese child nothing would have been reported anywhere (yes, Japanese heritage sites are vandalised usually unintentianally to varying degrees by locals all the time).

-5 ( +7 / -12 )

“Julian the Jerk”

6 ( +7 / -1 )

Where was the security? Museums have people that watch you like a hawk.

-7 ( +3 / -10 )

Sounds like he must have been let go with a stern telling off instead of held in custody.

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

He is suspected of having carved letters with his fingernail on the pillar

How long are his Friggin nails??? Is his name Freddy kruger?

5 ( +6 / -1 )

I think his dad is in the rock band Nine Inch Nails.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Additionally, it literally stuns me that canadians get away with the goodie-two-shoes image around the world when in fact I have personally witnessed on too many occasions where canadians have either been acting socially inappropriate to the point of making others feel uncomfortable or physically fighting, or vandalizing. It really is a shame they get away with the good boy image. An image which doesn't fit the real character.

Very true.

0 ( +3 / -3 )

When you have sampled more than a few thousand more Cananadians behaviour come back to us with your assessment if their charcater traits will you? A subjective observation of ahandful of Candadian aint' going to convine me of a national character trait.

Yes, and you can make that comment about any Nationality.

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

Click bait. This story cannot be found in the national news media and rightly so. If it had been a Japanese child nothing would have been reported anywhere (yes, Japanese heritage sites are vandalised usually unintentianally to varying degrees by locals all the time).

You can found it

https://www3.nhk.or.jp/lnews/nara/20230707/2050013994.html

2 ( +2 / -0 )

They should carve Nara on his face as a souvenir, then deport him.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

It sounds like the parents let him do it. Every time I go to a temple I can find carvings on the building walls.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

They are not sending their best.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Additionally, it literally stuns me that canadians get away with the goodie-two-shoes image around the world when in fact I have personally witnessed on too many occasions where canadians have either been acting socially inappropriate to the point of making others feel uncomfortable or physically fighting, or vandalizing. It really is a shame they get away with the good boy image. An image which doesn't fit the real character.

There are a$$holes in every culture.

Canada has surprisingly few. It's a very polite and friendly culture.

Remember, the type of people who live in other countries are generally not indicative of the people of the country; very, very few people of any culture leave it to live somewhere else. People who leave are a specific subset.

I've lived in a number of countries, and Canada is an easy one to be in, as the people here are very easy going.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

Control access to protected buildings is the answer

0 ( +2 / -2 )

When you have sampled more than a few thousand more Cananadians behaviour come back to us with your assessment if their charcater traits will you?

You act as if tens of thousands of people of hundreds of nationalities haven't met tens of thousands of Canadians and come to that conclusion.

There's a reason Canadians have the reputation they do.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

Stupid kid, but he's a kid.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

There are a$holes in every culture.

Canada has surprisingly few. It's a very polite and friendly culture.

There's a reason Canadians have the reputation they do.

I agree with this statement. Every time I go there, I am amazed at how friendly and easygoing they are.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Japanese Skin Care Products for Summer 2023

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

Avoid Moving To Japan During These 3 Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

GaijinPot Travel’s Favorite Destinations in Japan for 2023

GaijinPot Travel

On the Road Again: Japan’s Rest Stops and Roadside Stations

GaijinPot Blog

Unlocking Innovation: 5 Great Co-Working Spaces in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Itoshima

GaijinPot Travel

Mount Rokko

GaijinPot Travel

Reviving the Classroom: Motivating a Quiet English Class

GaijinPot Blog

Enjoying Tanabata With Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

A Wagging Tale: Meet Japan’s Most Revered Dogs Who Made History

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for July 3 – 9

Savvy Tokyo