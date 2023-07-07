World Heritage temple in Nara vandalized by visiting foreign teen

An eighth-century Japanese temple and UNESCO World Heritage site in Nara Prefecture, Toshodaiji Temple, had a building vandalized by a Canadian teen tourist who carved letters into a wooden pillar, local police said.
The 17-year-old boy was questioned on suspicion of violating the cultural properties protection law. He is suspected of having carved letters with his fingernail on the pillar of the temple's Golden Hall, also designated a national treasure, they said.
A "J" that was 4 centimeters long and 5 cm wide and "Julian" that was 2.5 cm long and 10 cm wide were inscribed at a height of around 170 cm on the pillar.
A Japanese tourist saw him vandalizing and alerted temple staff.
"We are worried that the same thing could happen again. Even though it may have been done without malice, it is still regrettable and sad," a monk at the temple said.
Several buildings of the temple in Nara, which is a popular tourist destination, had experienced vandalism in 2015.© KYODO
Randy Johnson
Personally I'm not one to fawn over japanese anything, but vandalization really is too much. That's a no-no.
Additionally, it literally stuns me that canadians get away with the goodie-two-shoes image around the world when in fact I have personally witnessed on too many occasions where canadians have either been acting socially inappropriate to the point of making others feel uncomfortable or physically fighting, or vandalizing. It really is a shame they get away with the good boy image. An image which doesn't fit the real character.
one_consciousness
You can say that about any nationalty.
When you have sampled more than a few thousand more Cananadians behaviour come back to us with your assessment if their charcater traits will you? A subjective observation of ahandful of Candadian aint' going to convine me of a national character trait.
one_consciousness
Click bait. This story cannot be found in the national news media and rightly so. If it had been a Japanese child nothing would have been reported anywhere (yes, Japanese heritage sites are vandalised usually unintentianally to varying degrees by locals all the time).
Asiaman7
“Julian the Jerk”
TaiwanIsNotChina
Where was the security? Museums have people that watch you like a hawk.
falseflagsteve
Sounds like he must have been let go with a stern telling off instead of held in custody.
桜川雪
How long are his Friggin nails??? Is his name Freddy kruger?
Dee
I think his dad is in the rock band Nine Inch Nails.
bass4funk
Very true.
bass4funk
Yes, and you can make that comment about any Nationality.
sakurasuki
You can found it
https://www3.nhk.or.jp/lnews/nara/20230707/2050013994.html
Mr Kipling
They should carve Nara on his face as a souvenir, then deport him.
Japantime
It sounds like the parents let him do it. Every time I go to a temple I can find carvings on the building walls.
Zoroto
They are not sending their best.
Strangerland
There are a$$holes in every culture.
Canada has surprisingly few. It's a very polite and friendly culture.
Remember, the type of people who live in other countries are generally not indicative of the people of the country; very, very few people of any culture leave it to live somewhere else. People who leave are a specific subset.
I've lived in a number of countries, and Canada is an easy one to be in, as the people here are very easy going.
kurisupisu
Control access to protected buildings is the answer
Strangerland
You act as if tens of thousands of people of hundreds of nationalities haven't met tens of thousands of Canadians and come to that conclusion.
There's a reason Canadians have the reputation they do.
Strangerland
Stupid kid, but he's a kid.
Aly Rustom
I agree with this statement. Every time I go there, I am amazed at how friendly and easygoing they are.