Y1.6 million stolen from 75-year-old man outside restaurant

Police are looking for a man who stole a shoulder bag containing 1.6 million yen from a 75-year-old man in Kobe on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5:40 a.m. in Suma Ward. Fuji TV reported that the man had driven to the restaurant and that as he got out of his car and was about go into the restaurant, a man came up behind him, yanked the bag off his shoulder and ran away.

The elderly man gave chase but couldn’t keep up with the thief who ran into an underground passageway.

The suspect is described as being in his 30s, 165 centimeters tall, and was wearing dark-colored clothing from head to toe.

The victim operates a real estate company and told police he typically carried large amounts of cash to finalize potential contracts on the spot.

© Japan Today