Y120 million stolen from Ibaraki shipping company

Police in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture, said 120 million yen in cash was stolen from the office of a shipping company early Sunday.

According to police, the robbery occurred sometime before 2:30 a.m. Fuji TV reported that an employee in an adjacent building heard the sound of doors opening and closing, and a vehicle driving away. He went to check on the main office, and after seeing a light on in an office on the second floor of the administration building, he called police.

Upon arriving on the scene, police found that the first and second floors of the admin building had been ransacked. The company said Sunday that about 120 million in operating funds had been stolen.

Police said they are looking at street surveillance camera footage to try and identify any vehicles leaving from near the company at around 2:30 a.m.

