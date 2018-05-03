Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Y35 mil stolen from Shinjuku office in Tokyo

TOKYO

Two men remain on the run after breaking into a building in Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward and stealing 35 million yen in cash from an office, police said Thursday.

At around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, the two men managed to break into the office of the Tokyo Ryugaku (Study Abroad) Support Center located inside a multi-tenant building, Fuji TV reported. They tied a male Chinese employee to a chair and made away with 35 million yen in cash in a bag that had just been delivered to the office.

The two suspects were described as being Chinese and in their 20s or 30s.

The building located along the crowded street of Okubo-dori between JR Shin-Okubo and Okubo stations.

They tied a male Chinese employee to a chair and made away with 35 million yen in cash in a bag that had just been delivered to the office. The two suspects were described as being Chinese and in their 20s or 30s.

As easy as it sounds, it's an inside job! You don't a weatherman to know which way the wind blows.

As easy as it sounds, it's an inside job! You don't a weatherman to know which way the wind blows.

