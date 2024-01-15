Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Noto Quake Relief
crime

Yakuza member wanted for fatally shooting man at Starbucks in Ehime

1 Comment
MATSUYAMA, Ehime

Police have put a 62-year-old senior member of a yakuza crime syndicate on the wanted list for allegedly fatally shooting a man at a Starbucks outlet in western Japan over the weekend.

Local police have obtained an arrest warrant for Yuichiro Maetani on suspicion of murdering the 49-year-old man at a Starbucks store located in a shopping mall in Shikokuchuo, Ehime Prefecture, on Sunday.

Maetani, a member of the Ikeda-gumi syndicate based in nearby Okayama, is still at large after fleeing the scene carrying what appeared to be a handgun, according to the police.

He is around 163 centimeters in height and was wearing a red jacket and beige pants at the time, they said.

An autopsy showed that the victim, Yuichiro Ishikawa, bled to death, the police said, adding the suspect shot him multiple times in the chest area.

Ishikawa was on the terrace of the coffee shop when he was shot. None of the other customers in the shop were hurt, they said.

The police suspect that Maetani and Ishikawa knew each other and were involved in some kind of trouble.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

As readers said yesterday. They choose some older guy to do the hit, and promise to look after his family while he is inside. In return he keeps shtum.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Takeo Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake: How to Help

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Female Voices of Japan: 10 Multicultural and Half-Japanese Women Authors

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

How To Start Winter Bonsai in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Yufu

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Beautiful Daffodil Flower Fields Across Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo’s Top 10 Offbeat Museums

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Taiko Drum History and Culture in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

The Best 7 Destinations In Japan’s Least Popular Prefectures

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Jan. 15 – 21

Savvy Tokyo

Izumi Crane Observation Center

GaijinPot Travel

Akizuki Castle Town

GaijinPot Travel