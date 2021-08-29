Yamaguchi-gumi senior figure arrested over fatal assault at home

Police in Tokuo have arrested a senior leader of the Yamaguchi-gumi yakuza gang on suspicion of murder after he allegedly fatally beat a man on Sunday.
According to police, Masaharu Abe, 54, who lives in Edogawa Ward, is accused of beating a man in his 50s while they were drinking alcohol at around midnight on Sunday at Abe’s apartment, Sankei Shimbun reported. Abe fatally hit the victim in the head with a weapon while intoxicated.
Police said Abe placed an emergency phone call about 45 minutes after the assault and requested authorities to come quickly to the apartment. A man, covered in blood, was found collapsed in the living room when officers arrived. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Following his arrest, Abe has remained silent regarding the charge, police said.© Japan Today
