crime

Yamaguchi-gumi senior figure arrested over fatal assault at home

TOKYO

Police in Tokuo have arrested a senior leader of the Yamaguchi-gumi yakuza gang on suspicion of murder after he allegedly fatally beat a man on Sunday.

According to police, Masaharu Abe, 54, who lives in Edogawa Ward, is accused of beating a man in his 50s while they were drinking alcohol at around midnight on Sunday at Abe’s apartment, Sankei Shimbun reported. Abe fatally hit the victim in the head with a weapon while intoxicated.

Police said Abe placed an emergency phone call about 45 minutes after the assault and requested authorities to come quickly to the apartment. A man, covered in blood, was found collapsed in the living room when officers arrived. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Following his arrest, Abe has remained silent regarding the charge, police said.

6 Comments
Abe fatally hit the victim in the head with a weapon while intoxicated.

With Catana most probably...

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Good on the police. There seems to be a crackdown on these good-for-nothing Yakuza scum. Not before time either.

Hope he swings if convicted.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

American gangster uses guns, Japanese gangster use karate and knives

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

OxycodinToday  04:21 pm JST

American gangster uses guns, Japanese gangster use karate and knives

What does this even mean? Pray where does it say what weapon he used? What do French gangsters use? Baguettes? Oh, I'm sorry- Am I stereotyping?

I'm sure a lot of Japanese gangsters have a good old drink and think "I know, I'll do me a bit of karate"...

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Well which was it? A katana or karate and a knife?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

With Catana most probably...

What the heck is a Catana?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

YubaruToday  04:45 pm JST

With Catana most probably...

What the heck is a Catana?

Apparently it's either a brand of catamaran, or a comic book/ artist.

The mind boggles on what kind of ending either of those two would bring.

Sleeping with the fishes?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

