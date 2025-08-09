 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

School principal allegedly took upskirt video on train: Yokohama education board

0 Comments
YOKOHAMA

A man serving as principal of a public junior high school in Yokohama is alleged to have surreptitiously filmed an upskirt video of a woman using his smartphone while on a train, the city's board of education said Friday.

Police sent the case involving Hiroshi Yada, 65, principal of Tomiokahigashi Junior High School in Yokohama's Kanazawa Ward, to prosecutors on Thursday, according to the board.

Yada is suspected of taking the video while on his way back from a work-related trip to Tokyo on the early afternoon of June 13. A passenger caught him in the act and detained him.

The principal told the education board that he "gave in to temptation."

"This is extremely regrettable and we offer our deep apologies," Yasuharu Shimoda, head of the board, said in a statement.

Japan has seen a number of recent acts of misconduct by schoolteachers, including instances of teachers secretly filming children at school, such as in changing rooms.

Police discovered a private social media group of educators sharing voyeuristic images of female students after one of its members, a male public elementary school teacher in Nagoya, was arrested in March over a lewd act toward a teenage girl.

During an emergency online meeting in July, the education ministry called on boards of education across the country to hold their teachers to a higher standard.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog