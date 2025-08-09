School principal allegedly took upskirt video on train: Yokohama education board

A man serving as principal of a public junior high school in Yokohama is alleged to have surreptitiously filmed an upskirt video of a woman using his smartphone while on a train, the city's board of education said Friday.

Police sent the case involving Hiroshi Yada, 65, principal of Tomiokahigashi Junior High School in Yokohama's Kanazawa Ward, to prosecutors on Thursday, according to the board.

Yada is suspected of taking the video while on his way back from a work-related trip to Tokyo on the early afternoon of June 13. A passenger caught him in the act and detained him.

The principal told the education board that he "gave in to temptation."

"This is extremely regrettable and we offer our deep apologies," Yasuharu Shimoda, head of the board, said in a statement.

Japan has seen a number of recent acts of misconduct by schoolteachers, including instances of teachers secretly filming children at school, such as in changing rooms.

Police discovered a private social media group of educators sharing voyeuristic images of female students after one of its members, a male public elementary school teacher in Nagoya, was arrested in March over a lewd act toward a teenage girl.

During an emergency online meeting in July, the education ministry called on boards of education across the country to hold their teachers to a higher standard.

© KYODO