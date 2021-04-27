Young widow arrested for killing Japanese 'Don Juan' in 2018

A 25-year-old woman married to a wealthy man who described himself as the "Don Juan" of his locality in western Japan was arrested Wednesday for allegedly killing him three years ago, police said.

Saki Sudo is suspected of causing Kosuke Nozaki, 77, president of a liquor sales company and real estate business, to ingest a lethal amount of an illegal stimulant drug in May 2018 only three months into their marriage, with the deliberate intent to kill him, the police said.

Police arrested Sudo at her home in Tokyo's Shinagawa Ward and transferred her to Wakayama Prefecture where the incident took place. Police declined to disclose whether Sudo has admitted to the allegations.

Nozaki's suspicious death attracted attention as he had gained notoriety for publishing an autobiography titled "Don Juan of Kishu: The Man Who Gave 3 Billion Yen to 4,000 Beautiful Women" in 2016, likening himself to the mythical Spanish playboy.

Kishu is the name of the area in Wakayama Prefecture where he lived.

Nozaki was found dead at his home in Tanabe in Wakayama Prefecture on the evening of May 24, 2018, with traces of the stimulant drug found in his system but no needle marks on his body, prompting police to investigate the case as a possible poisoning murder.

Before his death, Sudo was alone with Nozaki having dinner with him, police said.

Suicide was ruled out, police said, noting Nozaki had planned to attend a funeral for his dog, a miniature dachshund named Eve.

His death immediately became fodder for the tabloids. A self-proclaimed womanizer, Nozaki had married Sudo, then 21, earlier that year.

According to investigative sources, Sudo had researched about stimulants on the internet and is believed to have obtained the drug found in Nozaki's body.

The Tanabe city government said earlier that it has confirmed Nozaki said in his will that he would donate all of his property worth around 1.3 billion yen to the city.

But as his legal heir, Sudo was entitled to a portion of his assets despite the will, with the amount to be determined in a legal process.

His relatives, meanwhile, filed a lawsuit last year seeking nullification of the will, claiming someone other than Nozaki had made it.

Before his death, Nozaki had been embroiled in a series of scandals. In February 2016, his then 27-year-old girlfriend in her 20s, who described herself as a model, was arrested for allegedly stealing cash and jewelry worth 60 million yen from Nozaki's house.

The case attracted media attention and made him famous after he said in interviews with media outlets, "To me, 60 million yen is waste paper. The theft gave me a good life experience."

Although prosecutors dropped charges against her, he experienced a similar theft case in 2017.

Nozaki garnered even more media attention and published a second memoir after he married a model 55 years his junior, in February, 2018.

Nozaki had been previously married and divorced twice and had no children, with his pet dog being his only companion until he tied the knot for the third time.

The second memoir revealed how the tycoon met Sudo in the fall of 2017 at Tokyo's Haneda airport. He wrote that he intentionally fell down to make her help him up and asked her out for a meal together at a later date.

"I am sorry for the 99 percent of people who wish for this marriage to fall apart, but I am confident that at least I will be happy," he wrote.

After marrying Nozaki, Sudo, who is from Sapporo, had told her family members she was helping a friend's real estate business, but did not initially tell them she had tied the knot, according to her mother.

She has frequently posted photos of overseas trips including to destinations such as Singapore and Bali in Indonesia on social networking sites and told people around her in hometown that she made money through stock trading, according to an acquaintance.

A former classmate from high school said Sudo never mentioned having a job but boasted about her expensive clothes and said she had plenty of money.

Nozaki came from a poor family and became a rich man on his own after starting to work upon graduation from middle school. He became a successful door-to-door salesman of condoms in his 20s, and used the profits to become a money-lender in Tokyo.

A male neighbor said Nozaki used to deliver advertisements in Tokyo's Nagatacho area before he succeeded in business and did not have many local friends.

In his first memoir, which has sold more than 50,000 copies, Nozaki said, "When I find a woman of my type, tall and voluptuous, I would tell her 'Happy aura, happy elegant, happy nice body (sic). I want to go out with you and have sex with you...I'll give you 400,000 yen if you agree.'"

"Some people may frown at my sense (of relationships), but this is exactly why I have been working in various occupations and earning money. Everybody has a different dream. I don't feel guilty about anything," he once said.

