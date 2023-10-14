Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Youth group member briefly snatches firearm from Tokyo police officer

TOKYO

A group of youths barged into a police station in Tokyo earlier this month and one of them briefly snatched a firearm from a police officer, investigative sources said Friday.

The weapon was quickly retrieved by the officer at the Ayase police station in the capital's Adachi Ward in the incident between the late evening of Oct 3 and the early hours of the next day, according to the sources.

The group is believed to have gone to the police station after officers broke up a fight involving the group in a park in Adachi Ward on the evening of Oct 3, the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department said.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on the spot for entering the police station without a just cause, while three male high school students aged 16 and 17 were arrested Friday on the same charge.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Suddenly is game of snatch?

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

A youth group? A youth group is something like the Boy Scouts. These are a gang of teenage punks.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

