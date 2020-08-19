YouTuber indicted for eating sashimi at supermarket before paying for it

A Japanese YouTuber has been indicted for theft by the Nagoya Regional Public Prosecutors Office Okazaki branch after posting a video of himself eating sashimi before paying for it at a supermarket.

Shota Harada, 29, who runs a prankster channel on YouTube under the user name “Hezumaryu,” is currently unemployed, and his address unknown, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Furthermore, Harada, who was arrested on July 11, has tested positive for COVID-19, police said, adding that the officers who arrested him as well as people near him while he was in custody have also been infected.

According to the indictment, Harada entered a supermarket in Okazaki on May 29 and ate sashimi, valued at 430 yen, without purchasing it. An acquaintance filmed him doing this and the video was uploaded to YouTube by Harada.

After his arrest, Harada was held at Okazaki police station. He experienced a fever and tested positive for the coronavirus on July 15. He was hospitalized the following day.

Before his arrest, Harada told police he had visited prefectures, including Yamaguchi, without wearing a mask. He was later found to have infected people who came into contact with him.

The governor of Yamaguchi Prefecture, Tsugumasa Muraoka, condemned the YouTube prankster for his actions as the country grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

