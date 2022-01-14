Newsletter Signup Register / Login
'60 Minutes' streaming spinoff is shuttered by Paramount+

NEW YORK

The Paramount+ streaming service said Thursday that it is shutting down its spinoff version of “60 Minutes” less than a year after its launch.

While the venerable newsmagazine continues to be one of the most popular shows on television, it's now 0-for-2 in recent attempts to expand into different platforms.

The “60 Minutes+” streaming show was itself a repurposing of “60 in 6,” a program on the ill-fated Quibi platform that ended when the service did. It used some of the same staff members.

Paramount+ offered no immediate reason for the shutdown. “60 Minutes+,” which sought to expose the brand to a younger and more diverse audience, produced some 30 episodes since its debut on March 4, 2021.

CBS News said it is discussing new roles at the network for staff that worked on “60 Minutes+” and hopes to find a place for stories that were done but now won't air. Previously-produced episodes will remain available on Paramount+, the streaming service said.

Paramount+ still has other CBS News programming on its service, including episodes of the “60 Minutes” newsmagazine.

