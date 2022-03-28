Newsletter Signup Register / Login
94th Academy Awards - Show
Ryusuke Hamaguchi accepts the award for "Drive My Car," for best international feature film at the Oscars in Los Angeles on Sunday. Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
entertainment

'Drive My Car' wins Oscar for best international film

LOS ANGELES

Japan’s “Drive My Car” has won the Oscar for best international feature.

Based on a short story by Haruki Murakami, “Drive My Car” was directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, who is also nominated for co-writing the screenplay.

“Drive My Car” is also nominated for best picture.

It’s the fifth time a film from Japan has won the award, and the first time since 2008.

It beat out Italy’s “The Hand of God,” Norway’s “The Worst Person in the World,” Denmark’s “Flee” and Bhutan’s “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom.”

Seems like Will Smith lost quite a lot over there; his cool, his dignity, his future...

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Congratulations! to Director Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Writer Haruki Murakami on their Oscar win for Drive My Car.

or,

should we say, “*Congratulations! Japan on your Oscar win*”

as that is how the J news will be presenting the story for the next months.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Clap. Boom. - Hope Will Smith didn’t ‘steal all the thunder’ of this momentous announcement.

Seems the uncensored version was ok for JTV, so:

https://twitter.com/barstoolsports/status/1508273336513613824 -

Of course, LAPD will not be asking for his Fresh Prints from at the county jail tonight.

All of this will be laughed off by tomorrow.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

