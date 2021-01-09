'Wonder Woman 1984' stays atop U.S. box office

"Wonder Woman 1984" led domestic box office charts for the third straight weekend without much in the way of competition. The superhero sequel nabbed $3 million between Friday and Sunday, bringing its total in the U.S. and Canada to$32.6 million.

Overseas, the film grabbed $4.7 million for an international tally of $98.8 million. With $131 million in global box office receipts, the "Wonder Woman" sequel has outperformed most fellow pandemic-era releases.

Yet that doesn't make up for the film's mighty $200 million production budget, which is to say the latest outing for Gal Gadot's DC hero will almost certainly lose money for the studio. Nonetheless, Warner Bros has already greenlit a third installment with Gadot and director Patty Jeninks on board.

The comic book adaptation was released simultaneously on HBO Max in an effort to buoy streaming service subscribers. It's unclear how many HBO Max users watched the movie, though the company touted record viewership.

Next weekend, "Wonder Woman 1984" will be taken off HBO Max and it will only be available to watch in theaters until it reaches its traditional home entertainment window. It's expected to return to the streaming platform a few months later.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.