Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The character Everest from the film "Abominable" appears on the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. Photo: Invision/AP
entertainment

'Abominable' to skip Malaysia theaters over disputed sea map

0 Comments
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia

The animated movie "Abominable" will skip Malaysian theaters after producers decided against cutting out a scene showing a map supporting Chinese claims to the disputed South China Sea.

Vietnam already pulled the U.S.-Chinese production from theaters over a fleeting image of the so-called nine-dash line, a vague and broken outline depicting much of the resource-rich sea as Chinese territory. China's claims to the sea overlap with claims by Vietnam, Malaysia and other Asian governments.

Malaysian film distributor United International Pictures said in a brief statement Monday that "Universal has decided not to make the censor cut required by the Malaysian censor board and as such will not be able to release the film in Malaysia," where it was due in theaters on Nov. 7. It declined to give further details.

Universal is the parent company of DreamWorks Animation, which co-produced the movie with China-based Pearl Studio. "Abominable," which has nothing to do with the territorial dispute, is about a Chinese girl who helps a yeti get back to its home on Mount Everest.

The scene shows a wall map of East Asia with a series of dashes on the South China Sea. An international tribunal in 2016 invalidated China's vast claims in a case brought by the Philippines, but the ruling was rebuffed by Beijing. China has continued to assert its claims to the sea by building and staffing outposts on man-made islands and deploying ships in the area.

Vietnam's ban of the movie comes during an increasingly tense and months-long standoff between its ships and a Chinese survey vessel and escort ships in disputed Vanguard Bank off Vietnam.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad reiterated his call Monday for a peaceful resolution to the dispute as he warned that an increase in China and U.S. military presence could threaten the vital shipping route.

"In the Malacca Straits and the South China Sea, the passage of ships is still free without obstruction but once people start sending warship, then we have a problem. There might be accidents and as we know accidents may lead to war," he told local media on the sidelines of a conference.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #51: Apple Watch Users Told To Go For a Run During Typhoon Hagibis

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

7 Terrifying Japanese Urban Legends That Are Based on True Stories

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Museums

Meguro Parasitological Museum

GaijinPot Travel

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Museums

Ekin Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Recipe: Spiced Kabocha (Japanese Squash) Pie

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Oct 26-27

Savvy Tokyo