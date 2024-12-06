 Japan Today
"Alien" star Sigourney Weaver has said she does not like watching horror movies Image: AFP
entertainment

'Alien' star Sigourney Weaver hates watching scary movies

LONDON

"Alien" star Sigourney Weaver dislikes seeing "scary films" and tries to avoid them, she said in a television interview.

Weaver, 75, who shot to fame playing Ellen Ripley in the 1979 space sci-fi flick and three follow-ups, made the surprise comment during a late-night BBC talk show Friday.

"I hate watching scary films. I don't mind acting in them, but I don't want to see them," she told the show's host Graham Norton.

She appeared alongside English actor Nicholas Hoult who stars in "Nosferatu", a new remake of a 1922 black-and-white cult horror film.

Hoult revealed he had been nervous during filming, and that he had "jumped so badly at one scene" during a Berlin screening as the movie was so "scary".

Weaver spoke ahead of her theater debut in London's West End on Saturday, playing Prospero in Shakespeare's "The Tempest", directed by Jamie Lloyd.

It will be her first stage performance in 12 years, and Weaver said she is "having the time of my life" working on the production.

"I love working with Jamie Lloyd, who has a great, organic and supportive process, we have a wonderful company, and an exquisite theatre.

"Thank God it is like riding a bike and I am enjoying the Shakespeare so much. It feels so natural to me which is a nice discovery and the whole thing has been a wonderful surprise."

