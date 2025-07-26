'Alien: Earth' oozes into Comic-Con and ‘Tron: Ares’ will speed into the convention on Day 2

An artist draws during preview night for Comic-Con International on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in San Diego. (Photo by Andrew Park/Invision/AP)

Comic-Con is about to reenter the Grid.

Disney will unveil details about “Tron: Ares,” which stars Jared Leto, Jeff Bridges and Greta Lee at an evening presentation in Comic-Con's famed Hall H. It will be the third feature film in the “Tron” franchise that kicked off with the hit 1982 film and had a 2010 sequel, “Tron: Legacy.”

The original starred Bridges as a computer hacker who gets trapped in a digital world.

The other major presentations Friday include updates on the final season of “Outlander” and its prequel series “Outlander: Blood of My Blood,” “Alien: Earth” and “Predator: Badlands.”

An estimated 135,000 people from around the globe are expected to attend Comic-Con 2025, which runs through Sunday in downtown San Diego.

Fans on opening day got a preview of “Five Nights at Freddy's 2,” “The Toxic Avenger,” and a joke-filled session with comedians Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias and Jo Koy.

It won’t be long before audiences get to see the Xenomorph in “Alien: Earth.” But there are some new alien lifeforms creator Noah Hawley will introduce in the upcoming FX series.

Hawley and the cast screened the first episode for a packed Hall H at Comic-Con to cheers and a few scared noises when a new creepy-crawly alien creature claimed its first victim.

Hawley, who created the “Fargo” series, said showing audiences new creatures is central to recapturing the feel of the original “Alien” movie.

One of the things he’s good at is “understanding what the original movie made me feel and why and trying to create it anew,” he said.

Part of the power of Ridley Scott’s “Alien” is “the discovery of the life cycle of this creature,” Hawley said. He said he was trying to capture the “genetic revulsion of ‘Alien’ for the first time.”

The show stars Sydney Chandler as a new life-form created when the consciousness of a young girl is transferred into an adult body with superhuman strength and speed.

Asked how she reacted to seeing the Xenomorph on set for the first time, Chandler said, “I almost peed. I became a kid again.

“A xenomorph was in my night terrors as a kid.”

The first episode introduces the doomed crew of the USS Maginot and the aftermath its crash-landing in an Earth city after some of its specimens break free.

Set in 2120, it unspools two years before the events of “Alien.” The early moments establish the world as a place controlled by massive corporations and where humans, cyborgs and synthetic humans co-exist.

Babou Ceesay plays a cyborg whose mission is to protect the alien species at all costs. Humanlike, he has an arm that was likened Friday to a Swiss Army knife.

But Ceesay said his character has been away from Earth for more than 60 years and isn’t as advanced as he seems: “He’s coming back to a planet where he’s essentially an iPhone 1 in an iPhone 20 world.”

The show premieres Aug. 12 on FX.

