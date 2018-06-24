Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Featuring Evangeline Lilly (left) and Paul Rudd (right) "Ant-man and the Wasp" is the sequel to 2015's "Ant-Man" and the first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to feature a woman in the title Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
entertainment

'Ant-Man and the Wasp': Marvel's first superheroine movie

1 Comment
By Charley Gallay
PASADENA, Calif

They made history and $1 billion with the first titular superhero of color in "Black Panther" -- now Marvel's creatives and stars are repeating the trick for gender equality.

"Ant-man and the Wasp," the sequel to 2015's "Ant-Man," is the 20th release in a decade from the Marvel Cinematic Universe series of comic book movies, and the first to feature a woman in the title.

"We always knew that the next one was going to be 'Ant-Man and the Wasp,'" Kevin Feige, the president of Disney-owned Marvel Studios, told AFP at a global press day for the movie in Pasadena, southern California on Sunday.

"It's finally time to see her suit up and be the hero that she said earlier she wanted to be."

The 2015 movie featured Evangeline Lilly's Hope van Dyne as a wannabe superhero and she returns in the sequel leaner, meaner and ready to step up on an equal footing with Paul Rudd's Ant-Man.

Lilly told AFP the original plan was to introduce the Wasp's origin story in Marvel's 2016 release "Captain America: Civil War" along with Ant-Man and the other Avengers.

"I got a call saying, 'We've decided not to put you in Civil War and there was this moment I could tell where the feeling in the room was like, 'I'm sorry - don't be offended.'

"I was like, 'Are they going to give me a move? Is that what they're saying?' And they said, 'We really want to dedicate a film to introducing this female superhero and we don't want her just to be a side note."

The surprise of double-billing came later, when Marvel sent her a screen capture with The Wasp in the title.

Early estimates have "Ant-Man and the Wasp" opening domestically on around $75 million over the weekend of July 6 -- a considerable improvement on the $57 million the first film took.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

The truly authentic Japanese accommodation

Staying in a Kyoto ryokan is one of the most special experiences Japan has to offer. Enjoy unparalleled service, exquisite cuisine and an unforgettable immersion in the ancient art of Japanese hospitality.

View More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Loved the first movie. Loved the appearance in Civil War. Can't wait to see this one too !

But it only comes out in Japan on august 31st, which means 2 months avoiding spoilers...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

LGBT

Shibuya Home Bar

GaijinPot Travel

Japan Summer Music Festival Guide: Oh No, Let’s Go!

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Hatos Bar: An American BBQ Oasis In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Popular

Aoshima (Cat island)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 23-24

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

6 Types of Students Language Teachers Will Meet in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Unique Date Spots In Tokyo (That Don’t Involve Rowing Boats Or Sushi)

Savvy Tokyo