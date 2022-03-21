Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Robert Pattinson, star of 'The Batman,' is seen at the film's world premiere in New York on March 7, 2022 Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File
entertainment

'The Batman' swings high, again topping North America box office

0 Comments
LOS ANGELES

"The Batman" continued swinging from the rooftops this weekend, taking in an estimated box-office-leading $36.8 million in North American theaters while performing strongly overseas, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.

The dark and gritty superhero film from Warner Bros., starring Robert Pattinson in the title role, has passed the $300 million mark domestically in just three weeks, while nearly doubling that figure overseas, with $598 million.

In second place for the Friday-through-Sunday period was another dark film, the fantasy animation "Jujutsu Kaisen 0" from Crunchyroll/Funimation (95 percent owned by Sony Pictures). It tells the story of a young student who becomes a sorcerer and battles a cursed spirit.

Already hugely popular in Japan, it took in $17.7 million in North American theaters, which David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research called "a terrific opening" for a rare anime in wide release.

The third spot went to Sony's "Uncharted," at $8 million. Tom Holland plays an Indiana Jones-style treasure hunter.

In fourth was another new release, a slasher film from indie studio A24 simply titled "X," at $4.4 million. While that total was relatively modest, Gross said, "Horror is not expensive to make" and "X," which has enjoyed good reviews, "should recover its costs and make a few dollars."

And in fifth place was Metro Goldwyn Mayer's road-trip comedy "Dog," at $4.1 million. It stars Channing Tatum.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" ($3.2 million)

"Death on the Nile" ($1.7 million)

"The Outfit" ($1.5 million)

"The Kashmir Files" ($1.5 million)

"Sing 2" ($1.5 million)

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

6 Jobs in Japan that Will Put a ‘Spring’ in Your Step

GaijinPot Blog

Premium Instant Ramen Noodles on Convenience Store Shelves in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 14-20

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Spring Cleaning Lessons I Learned From My Japanese Mother-In-Law

Savvy Tokyo

Sakura House & Sakura Hotel: Your Second Home in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 More Cool Studio Ghibli Locations You Can Visit in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Essential Things I’ve Learned From Raising Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Ways Japan Influenced ‘Star Wars’

GaijinPot Blog

Hamigaki: The Art Of A Beautiful Smile

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

White Day: Payback For Your Valentine’s Investment

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Chicken Katsu

GaijinPot Blog