 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
John Travolta with his honourary lifetime achievement Palme d'Or Image: AFP
entertainment

Travolta gets surprise Cannes prize

1 Comment
By Adam PLOWRIGHT, Fiachra GIBBONS
CANNES

Hollywood star John Travolta was given a surprise lifetime achievement award at the Cannes Film Festival Friday as he premiered the first movie he has ever directed.

The man who became an icon overnight with "Saturday Night Fever" was visibly moved as he accepted the honorary Palme d'Or before the screening of "Propeller One-Way Night Coach", which is based on a book about his first experience in an airliner.

"I just can't believe it. This is beyond the Oscar, really," he said as he accepted the tribute.

The festival has been laying on the love for Hollywood legends this year despite the big studios staying away, with honorary Palmes for Barbra Streisand and Peter Jackson as well as a gala screening for Vin Diesel and the stars of "The Fast and the Furious" franchise to mark its 25th anniversary.

Travolta -- who has never won an Oscar -- revived his flagging career with his iconic turn as hitman Vincent Vega in Quentin Tarantino's "Pulp Fiction", which won the festival's Palme d'Or top prize in 1994.

Many critics hailed it as his greatest performance, one that has since gone down in cinema history.

"My favorite movies in the history of my life have always been the winners of the Palme d'Or," Travolta said.

Cannes had kept the award under wraps until the actor walked on stage for the premiere wearing a black suit and a white beret.

The 72-year-old said he had been hugely surprised to have his directorial debut, which stars his daughter Ella Bleu as an air hostess, accepted at the world's most prestigious film festival.

When Cannes director Thierry Fremaux told him in November that "it would be the first film ever accepted that early I cried like a baby," he said.

"I had no expectation my film would be accepted," he added.

"Propeller One-Way Night Coach" is a one-hour self-financed autobiographical tale about Travolta's flight as an eight-year-old with his actress mother from New York to Los Angeles in 1962.

"This is the blueprint of my life," said the actor, a lifelong aeroplane nut, who narrates the story. What you'll see in the movie is completely my perspective on what I witnessed people go through.

"Everyone that was in the movie is sitting in the audience right there, my family," he added.

Travolta was bitten by the acting bug early.

Born in New Jersey to the an Irish mother and an Italian-American father who ran a tyre store, he left school at 16 to try his hand at acting and dancing.

Two years later he landed his first big stage role in the Broadway musical "Grease".

He was nominated for an Oscar in 1978 for playing disco-dancing champion Tony Manero in the low-budget "Saturday Night Fever" and was launched into the Hollywood stratosphere by his role in the movie version of "Grease" the same year.

The rights to "Propeller One-Way Night Coach" have been bought by Apple, Travolta said.

Asked if he would direct again, he said he had watched all sorts of directors as an actor.

"I really believe that I can navigate around all of that, and anything I would choose to do, but I really feel I have to have passion about the material to do again what I've done here," he said.

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Earn extra income as a clinical study participant!

Help us improve health care in Japan. Join our information session and receive a free health checkup with no commitment. Tourist and student visas welcome!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Is he still Scientologist? Looks like he’s become Muslim in the big photo.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Sarutahiko Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events for May 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

How I Self-Published My First Book as a Writer Mom in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Ghibli Park

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Ghosts of Sekigahara: A Haunting Visit to Japan’s Bloodiest Battlefield

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

6 Wisteria Gardens In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Amanohashidate

GaijinPot Travel

Clarence Lab Experiential Summer Camps for 8-14 Year Olds

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Matsushima: A Slow Journey Along Japan’s Pine Islands

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What Is Oshikatsu? Japan’s Fan Culture of Devotion, Spending and Obsession

GaijinPot Blog

Japan Joint Custody Law Explained for Foreign Parents

GaijinPot Blog