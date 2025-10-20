'Black Phone 2' tops North America box office

"Black Phone 2," a horror sequel starring Ethan Hawke, captured the top spot at the North American box office with $26.5 million as spooky season shifts into high gear in the run-up to Halloween, industry estimates showed Sunday.

The film from Universal and low-budget horror specialists Blumhouse has excellent critical and audience scores, said analyst David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research.

"This is an excellent opening for the second episode in a horror series," Gross said.

"Tron: Ares," the latest installment in the Disney sci-fi franchise, followed up a disappointing debut with $11.1 million in its second week for second place in the United States and Canada, Exhibitor Relations reported.

The action flick -- which stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee and Evan Peters -- tells of mankind's first encounter with artificial intelligence in the real world. Experts and industry press said it cost $180 million to make.

"Good Fortune," comedian Aziz Ansari's directorial debut, opened in third place at $6.2 million. The Lionsgate film -- a body-swap comedy -- stars Seth Rogen, Keanu Reeves and Ansari.

Paul Thomas Anderson's action thriller "One Battle After Another," starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Sean Penn, ended the Friday to Sunday period in fourth place with $4 million.

DiCaprio stars as a washed-up far-left revolutionary who is dragged back into action to help his daughter, while Penn plays his ruthless military nemesis.

And "Roofman," starring Channing Tatum in the real-life tale of a former soldier-turned-thief who breaks out of prison and finds himself hiding out in a toy store, finished in fifth place with $3.7 million.

Rounding out the top 10 are:

"Truth & Treason" ($2.7 million)

"Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie" ($1.7 million)

"The Conjuring: Last Rites" ($1.6 million)

"After the Hunt" ($1.56 million)

"Soul on Fire" and "Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle" (tied at $1.3 million)

© 2025 AFP