Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The one of a kind volume is signed by the author and decorated with almost 30 carats of diamonds Photo: AFP
entertainment

'Breakfast at Tiffany's' copy on sale in New York for $1.5 million

2 Comments
By Nicolas REVISE
NEW YORK

A diamond-covered edition of Truman Capote's seminal novel "Breakfast at Tiffany's" is on sale for $1.5 million to mark the centenary of the author's birth.

The one-of-a-kind volume, on display at the New York International Antiquarian Book Fair, is signed by the author and decorated with almost 30 carats of diamonds and a sapphire.

"The streets of London are paved with gold... the streets in New York are paved with platinum and diamonds," said British artist Kate Holland who is behind the special edition of the 1958 novella.

Three years in the making, British jewelers Bentley and Skinner collaborated with U.S. luxury bookseller, Lux Mentis, and the work is on display until Sunday at the book fair in the heart of Manhattan.

The alignment of the more than 1,000 diamonds takes the form of the outline of Manhattan's distinctive grid system.

The sapphire is positioned at the corner of Fifth Avenue and 57th Street, location of the legendary flagship of jeweler Tiffany, which reopened in April 2023 under the ownership of French global luxury giant LVMH.

Tiffany, a beacon of New York luxury since 1940, was immortalized by the film adapted from the book of the same name directed by Blake Edwards and starring Audrey Hepburn and George Peppard.

The romantic comedy with a psychological edge, and the darker book about the character's childhood traumas, tell the story of Holly Golightly, a whimsical young socialite who lives off her charms in New York and dreams of marrying a billionaire to shower her with jewels.

Holland described the novel as a "love story to New York", a global hub for the arts, luxury and finance.

And while the artist admits the $1.5 million price tag "sits uncomfortably" -- she believes the book can be displayed rather than sit "in a box on a shelf."

The work and life of Capote, as famous for his controversies as for his writing, have since his death in Los Angeles a month before his 60th birthday, been adapted for the screen.

Most recently his exploits were dramatized in Gus Van Sant's "Feud: The Betrayals of Truman Capote" starring Tom Hollander, Naomi Watts, Diane Lane and Demi Moore.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

Overrated trash, no thanks..

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Overrated trash, no thanks

I think you said you like manga.

Pictures more your thing?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Toyama Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Magical Girl Anime: The Lasting Legacy

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Japanese Self-Pleasure Toys for Women

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Understanding Mount Fuji’s New Fees and Rules

GaijinPot Blog

Kumobaike Pond

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 1 – 7, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

The 10 Best Things to Do in Akihabara

GaijinPot Blog

Cherry Blossom Season in Tokyo: Everything You Need to Know

Savvy Tokyo

Bihoku Hillside Park

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

The 10 Best Things To Do in Shinjuku

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

See Where Cherry Blossoms Are Blooming Now in Japan on GaijinPot Travel

GaijinPot Blog