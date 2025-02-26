 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Actor Michelle Trachtenberg, shown here at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in 2020 Image: AFP/File
entertainment

'Buffy' actor Michelle Trachtenberg dies at 39: U.S. media

0 Comments
NEW YORK

Michelle Trachtenberg, the actor known for roles in series including "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Gossip Girl," has died, according to U.S. media outlets. She was 39 years old.

Police said officers responded to an emergency call just after 8 a.m. on Wednesday, The New York Times said, where they found her in her Manhattan apartment unconscious and unresponsive.

Emergency medical workers pronounced her dead without giving a cause. Police said foul play was not suspected.

Citing anonymous sources, ABC News reported that the actor recently underwent a liver transplant, and was perhaps experiencing complications.

New York native Trachtenberg began her career as a child star, with roles including the titular character in the 1996 film "Harriet The Spy," which she played alongside Rosie O'Donnell.

She also had credits on the Nickelodeon kids network, including on the television series "The Adventure of Pete & Pete."

Her big break came on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," where she played Dawn, the younger sister of Sarah Michelle Gellar's leading character.

She acted on that show from 2000 to 2003.

Trachtenberg later starred as the socialite villain Georgina Sparks on the hit show "Gossip Girl" from 2008 to 2012, with co-stars including Blake Lively, Penn Badgley and Leighton Meester.

Her other film roles included "EuroTrip," "17 Again" and "The Scribbler."

Trachtenberg made a number of cameos on television shows including "Weeds" and "Mercy," appearing in the "Gossip Girl" reboot in 2022, what's listed as her final acting credit.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Skiing, hot springs and the namahage

Uncover a different side of Japan this winter in Akita! 👹

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How to Buy Concert Tickets in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japanese Funerals: How to Dress, Act and Show Respect

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Book Corner

10 Of Japan’s Best Children’s Books in English

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Kodo: The Japanese Art of Incense Appreciation

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

5 Differences Between Japanese & Western Diet Approaches

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tattoo Removal in Japan: Everything You Need To Know

GaijinPot Blog

How Do Japanese Companies Handle Conflict?

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Why Do I Have To Pay?”

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Kid-Friendly Japanese Food

Savvy Tokyo