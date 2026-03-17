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Sarah Michelle Gellar starred as 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' for several seasons around the turn of the millennium Image: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
entertainment

'Buffy' reboot cancelled: Sarah Michelle Gellar

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LOS ANGELES

A planned reboot "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," that was set to be directed by Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao, has been canceled, star and producer Sarah Michelle Gellar said.

"Unfortunately, Hulu has decided not to move forward with ‘Buffy: New Sunnydale'," Gellar said in an Instagram post.

"I am really sad to have to share this, but I wanted you all to hear it from me," added the 48-year-old, who starred in the original series that ran for seven seasons.

The new Buffy was announced last year and was set to see Gellar reprise her role as Buffy Summers, who in the original series had been a teenager battling demons and vampires as she navigated high school.

"I want to thank Chloe Zhao, because I never thought I would find myself back in Buffy’s stylish yet affordable boots," Gellar said.

"Thanks to Chloe, I was reminded how much I love her and how much she means not only to me but to all of you. And this doesn’t change any of that.

"And I promise if the apocalypse actually comes, you can still beep me," she quipped.

Zhao, whose period piece "Hamnet" missed out on the best picture Oscar on Sunday, told Variety on the red carpet that she hadn't been surprised by the project's cancellation.

"Things happen for a reason," Zhao said. "I had an incredible time with Sarah, with the whole cast and crew doing this and we, first and foremost, see ourselves as the guardians of the original show.

"Our priority has always been to be truthful to the show, and be truthful to our fans."

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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