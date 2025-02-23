 Japan Today
Actor Anthony Mackie plays the title role in Marvel and Disney's 'Captain America: Brave New World,' taking over from longtime 'Captain' Chris Evans Image: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File
entertainment

'Captain America' slips but clings to North America box office lead

LOS ANGELES

Marvel and Disney's "Captain America: Brave New World" clung to the top of the North American box office this weekend despite a steep drop from its opening, earning an estimated $28.2 million, analysts said Sunday.

That take, on a slow February weekend, was just over one-fourth the $100 million the superhero film earned at its opening. Reviews of the movie, with Anthony Mackie in the title role, have been decidedly weak.

Neon Studio's new comedy-horror film "The Monkey," based on a short story by Stephen King, opened in second place for the Friday-through-Sunday period, taking in an estimated $14.2 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported.

Theo James, Rohan Campbell and Elijah Wood star in the movie about a demonic toy monkey that is linked to a series of horrific deaths.

In third place, slipping one spot from last weekend, was Columbia and Sony's "Paddington in Peru," at $6.5 million. Ben Whishaw voices the lovable, floppy-hatted bear.

Also down one spot was "Dog Man," a superhero comedy from Universal and DreamWorks, at $5.9 million. The family-friendly animation is a spinoff from the best-selling "Captain Underpants" books.

And in fifth, at $3 million, was "Ne Zha 2" from CMC Pictures. The Chinese blockbuster has become the biggest-ever box-office release in China and the highest-grossing animated film of all time.

The tale of a rebellious young deity who uses his powers to battle formidable foes, "Ne Zha 2" has logged worldwide ticket sales of $1.72 billion since its January 29 release in China, according to state news agency Xinhua.

