NY Special Screening of "Captain America: Brave New World"
Anthony Mackie attends the special screening of "Captain America: Brave New World" on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
'Captain America: Brave New World' stays on top at North Amrican box office box office

By ANDREW DALTON
LOS ANGELES

“Captain America: Brave New World” kept falling but still hovered above all others at a weak weekend box office.

The latest Disney-Marvel offering brought in another $15 million according to studio estimates Sunday, when most of Hollywood's attention was on the Oscars.

The Anthony Mackie-led “Captain America: Brave New World” opened strong at about $120 million on a three-day weekend last month, but plunged to $28.2 million last week in one of the most significant second-week drops for a Marvel movie. It's earned $163.7 since its release.

It was slammed by many critics and audiences, failing to bring the Marvel reset some had hoped for. That task now falls to May’s “Thunderbolts” and July’s “Fantastic Four: First Steps.” But “Captain America” will face little competition through March, and could remain at No. 1 for a while.

The weekend's only significant new release, Focus Features' “Last Breath,” earned just $7.8 million. The based-on-a-true-story adventure starring Woody Harrelson, Simi Liu and Chris Lemons is about a routine deep-sea diving mission that goes terribly wrong when a young diver is stranded some 300 feet below the surface.

It got strong reviews, with Lindsey Bahr of The Associated Press praising the “white-knuckle experience” and “pure suspense and anxiety” it brings.

At No. 3 was Oz Perkins’ “The Monkey,” which brought in $6.4 million for a two-week total of $24.6 million. It's among the strongest openings for indie distributor Neon, whose film “Anora,” and its director Sean Baker could make a major mark at the Oscars later Sunday.

“The Monkey” marks another successful low-budget collaboration between Perkins and Neon, whose “Longlegs” brought in $126.9 million globally last year.

“Paddington in Peru” was fourth with $4.5 million in its third weekend for a total of $31.4 million.

