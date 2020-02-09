Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The Razzies unveiled their annual list of the year's most dreadful movies, with the critically slated musical "Cats" at the top Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
entertainment

'Cats' gets creamed at the Razzies

By Steven Ferdman
LOS ANGELES

It's the one award no Hollywood star wants to win.

The Razzies unveiled their annual list of the year's most dreadful movies Saturday, with the critically slated musical "Cats" at the top -- or arguably rock bottom -- of the charts.

Among its nine unwanted nominations, "Cats" landed acting nods for Judi Dench, James Corden, and Rebel Wilson.

The film -- an adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical -- used computer-generated effects to morph its all-star cast into deeply unnerving half-human, half-cat hybrids.

It received stunningly bad reviews. The Guardian called it a "dreadful hairball of woe," while for the Wall Street Journal it was "a confusing litter box of intentions".

"Cats" received a further two nominations in the worst screen combo category -- for "any two half-feline/half-human hairballs," and "Jason Derulo & his CGI-neutered bulge."

Also racking up the nominations were Sylvester Stallone's disastrous latest "Rambo" sequel, and "The Fanatic," a not-so-thrilling thriller starring John Travolta and directed by former Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst.

Formally known as the Golden Raspberry Awards, the Razzies are usually handed out the day before the Oscars, serving to mock the following night's self-congratulatory Tinseltown pageantry.

This year, with the Oscars unusually early and the entire award season curtailed, organizers settled for announcing the nominees instead.

The Razzies were first awarded in 1981 in a Los Angeles living room, the brainchild of UCLA film graduates and industry veterans who chose the raspberry -- a symbol of derision -- to "honor" the worst in Hollywood movies.

