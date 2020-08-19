Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Ben Cross (L) continued working across theater, film and TV to the end of his life, playing Sarek in JJ Abrams' movie "Star Trek" Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File
entertainment

'Chariots of Fire' star Ben Cross dies aged 72

0 Comments
By Frazer Harrison
LOS ANGELES

British actor Ben Cross, best known for his starring role in the 1981 Oscar-winning sports drama "Chariots of Fire," died Tuesday aged 72.

Cross, who portrayed Jewish sprinter Harold Abrahams's battle to overcome anti-Semitism and triumph at the 1924 Olympics, was also known to younger fans as Spock's father in the 2009 reboot of "Star Trek."

"Ben passed away suddenly today following a short illness," Cross's agent in Los Angeles told AFP. He was reportedly living in Vienna at the time of his death.

Cross, a veteran stage actor born in London, made his big-screen debut alongside Sean Connery and Michael Caine in Richard Attenborough's 1977 World War II epic "A Bridge Too Far."

After a successful turn in the London West End debut of the musical "Chicago," he was cast in "Chariots" along with Ian Holm and John Gielgud.

"Chariots" would go on to win four Academy Awards including best picture -- and best original score for its iconic theme -- although Cross himself was not nominated.

He continued working across theater, film and TV to the end of his life, playing Sarek in JJ Abrams' "Star Trek."

Cross had just finished shooting the thriller "The Devil's Light," and will be seen in Netflix's romantic drama "Last Letter From Your Lover" later this year.

He is survived by two children, Theo and Lauren, who wrote on Facebook that she was "utterly heartbroken."

"He had been sick for a while but there was a rapid decline over the past week," she added.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 32, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Vocabulary for Buying a Home in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Beyond The Screen: 8 Activities To Stimulate Young Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

7 Japan Foodie Instagrammers To Follow

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

12 Products To Help You Stay Fresh And UV-Protected This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

Fitness

Best Shops In Tokyo For Yoga And Gym Wear

Savvy Tokyo

6 Things I Wish I Knew Before Working At a Japanese Company

GaijinPot Blog

Essential Products for Surviving the Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #93: Have a Break, Have a Pet

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 22-23

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Best Cafes with WiFi in Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel