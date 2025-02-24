 Japan Today
31st Screen Actors Guild Awards, in Los Angeles
John Lithgow, Ralph Fiennes, Sergio Castellitto and Isabella Rossellini accept the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture award for "Conclave" during the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 23, 2025. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Image: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni
entertainment

'Conclave' wins top honor at Screen Actors Guild Awards

By Lisa Richwine and Danielle Broadway
LOS ANGELES

"Conclave," a drama about the selection a new pope, won the top award at Hollywood's Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, boosting the movie's chances of success at next weekend's Oscars.

The movie starring Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow and Isabella Rossellini won best movie cast at the SAG Awards, a red-carpet ceremony that streamed live on Netflix.

Timothee Chalamet scored the award for best movie actor for playing music legend Bob Dylan in "A Complete Unknown." Demi Moore was honored as best movie actress for her role as a fading celebrity seeking a fountain of youth in "The Substance."

The supporting movie actor and actress trophies went to Kieran Culkin for "A Real Pain" and Zoe Saldana for "Emilia Perez."

The SAG awards, handed out by members of the SAG-AFTRA actors' union, are closely watched because their choices often reflect the winners at the Academy Awards. Actors make up the largest group of Oscar voters.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

