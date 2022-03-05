Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

'Dark Shadows,' 'Lethal Weapon' actor Mitchell Ryan dies

0 Comments
LOS ANGELES

Mitchell Ryan, who played a villainous general in the first “Lethal Weapon" movie, a ruthless businessman on TV's “Santa Barbara" and had character roles on the soap opera “Dark Shadows" and the 1990s sitcom “Dharma & Greg," died Friday. He was 88.

Ryan died of congestive heart failure at his Los Angeles home, his stepdaughter, Denise Freed, told the Hollywood Reporter.

Rugged, granite-jawed and sporting a sleek mane of hair, Ryan was instantly recognizable on TV and the big screen. His career spanned more than a half-century, beginning with an uncredited role in the 1958 Robert Mitchum film “Thunder Road."

He was a general-turned heroin smuggler in “Lethal Weapon," police officer in “Magnum Force" and “Electra Glide in Blue," and the conniving, murderous Las Vegas businessman Anthony Tonell in the nighttime TV soap opera “Santa Barbara."

In the 1990s, he had a long-running role as Greg's wealthy, eccentric and boozy father on “Dharma & Greg."

Ryan played Burke Devlin on the cult 1960s soap opera “Dark Shadows" for one season but he was fired because of his alcoholism.

Ryan acknowledged his drinking issues in his 2021 autobiography, “Fall of a Sparrow."

“I’m blessed that, 30 years a drunk, I’ve managed to live a working actor’s life to be envied. And I’ve lived a great deal of real life while I was at it," he wrote. “Sober for the next 30 years, I’m told that I’ve come out of it all a good and useful human being."

Ryan had roles on many TV shows and in movies ranging from “High Plains Drifter" with Clint Eastwood to “Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers."

He also performed in the theater, including Broadway appearances in “Wait Until Dark," “Medea" and “The Price."

“He was a great gift in my life," Kathryn Leigh Scott, who appeared with him in “Dark Shadows," said in a Facebook post. “I cherish my warm memories of his beautiful soul. I’m heartbroken."

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

TAKE A QUICK SURVEY AND WIN AN AMAZON GIFT CARD!

Tell us your thoughts about working in Japan. Hurry — only online until March 15!

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How Japanese Vocational Schools Assist International Students

GaijinPot Blog

Basics for Cooking Your Way Around a Japanese Kitchen

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

The Low Down on Japanese Fast-Food

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Turn Your Tokyo Apartment’s Bathroom Into a Place of Tranquillity

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Feb. 28-Mar. 6

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Early Spring: Cherry Blossoms and Plums in Kanagawa and Shizuoka

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

7 Free Art Galleries in Ginza

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Getting Serious with Shodo: Learning Japanese Calligraphy

GaijinPot Blog

Want to Enhance Your Career in Japan? Here’s How to Start

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top Family-Friendly Hanami Spots

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

A Breakdown of 7 Japanese Dolls for Girls’ Day 

GaijinPot Blog