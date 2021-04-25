Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The film "Demon Slayer" follows Tanjiro, a teenager living in Japan during the Taisho era (1912-1926), who becomes a demon hunter after his family is killed by the creatures thirsty for human blood Photo: AFP
entertainment

'Demon Slayer' sets U.S. record for best foreign language film opening weekend

0 Comments
NEW YORK

The Japanese animated film "Demon Slayer" this weekend had the best opening ever recorded in North America for a foreign language film, a new milestone after already setting a box office record in Japan.

Produced by Aniplex, a subsidiary of Japanese giant Sony, "Demon Slayer" took in $19.5 million in the United States and Canada, according to Exhibitor Relations.

The anime unseated "Hero," a Chinese film by Zhang Yimou, which earned $17.8 million during its first weekend in American theaters, in August 2004.

"Demon Slayer" broke the box office record in Japan at the end of December. The tally on industry website Box Office Mojo currently shows $365 million in tickets sold in the Japanese market alone.

The film follows Tanjiro, a teenager living in Japan during the Taisho era (1912-1926), who becomes a demon hunter after his family is killed by the creatures thirsty for human blood.

The manga, or graphic novel series, was already adapted into a television show, the first episodes of which came out in 2019.

Although it's a cartoon, the movie is rated "R," meaning that children under the age of 17 must be accompanied by an adult to see the film.

Despite the historic debut, "Demon Slayer" was beaten over the weekend by another release: "Mortal Kombat," based on the video game of the same name, which raked in $22.5 million at the North American box office.

The simultaneous release of "Mortal Kombat" on the online video platform HBO Max did not prevent it from reaching the second-best launch since the start of the pandemic, behind "Godzilla vs. Kong," which earned $31 million in its first weekend in theaters, in April.

The box office performance of the 10 most-watched films from the weekend is the best since the start of March 2020, a sign that cinema-going is picking up significant steam in the United States, thanks to movie theater reopenings and the success of the vaccination campaign against the coronavirus.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Wakayama

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #128: Creepy Profiles Encountered On Japanese Dating Apps

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

Sealing the Deal: The Importance of the Hanko

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 19-25

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Going To The Gynecologist In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #127: Comedian’s Advice to Recruits, ‘Don’t Like it? Quit!’

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

What to Expect At Japanese Weddings

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Coronavirus Situation in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

The Kitchari Cleanse: An Ancient Detox Diet

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japan’s COVID-19 State of Emergency: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

Osaka

GaijinPot Travel