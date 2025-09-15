 Japan Today
Anime flick 'Demon Slayer' debuted to the number one spot in North America after smashing the Japanese box office Image: AFP
entertainment

'Demon Slayer' tops North America box office with record anime opening

LOS ANGELES

The latest entry in Crunchyroll's "Demon Slayer" anime film series took first place in the North American box office this weekend with a genre-record $70 million debut, industry estimates showed Sunday.

"Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba -- Infinity Castle: Part 1," the first title in a new trilogy based on the popular manga series, opened to the top spot on US and Canadian screens after already becoming Japan's third-highest grossing film of all time.

"Sony-owned Crunchyroll is moving Japanese anime into the American mainstream," analyst David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research said, calling the movie's North American figures "eye-popping."

The film, which continues the story of teen fighter Tanjiro Kamado as he tries to save his demon-transformed sister, soared ahead of the previous anime opening weekend record-holder, the original 1999 "Pokemon."

"The Conjuring: Last Rites," another demon-hunting film, fell to second place with $26.1 million after a monster debut last weekend of $84 million, according to Exhibitor Relations.

The Warner Bros. offering once again stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as Ed and Lorraine Warren, who this time are doing battle with a demon in a family's home.

In third place was Focus Features' "Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale," which debuted to $18.1 million.

The film is billed as the last installment, for now, in the hit "Downton Abbey" franchise, which follows an aristocratic British family and their staff as they navigate the changing world of the early 20th century.

"The Grand Finale" is the third feature film in the "Downton" universe, which kicked off as a British TV series in 2010 with an ensemble cast including Hugh Bonneville and the late Dame Maggie Smith.

"This is an excellent opening for the 3rd episode in a drama series," Gross said.

Meanwhile Lionsgate's "The Long Walk," an adaptation of the 1979 Stephen King novel, debuted in fourth place with $11.5 million.

The dystopian horror story, starring Cooper Hoffman and David Jonsson, follows an annual competition where young men must keep walking, or be shot and killed.

Gross called it a "good opening for a new psychological horror film, but it's below average for a Stephen King adaptation."

Fifth place was taken by Disney's "Toy Story," which was re-released for its 30th anniversary and took in $3.5 million.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

"Weapons" ($2.7 million)

"Hamilton ($2.2 million)

"Freakier Friday" ($2.1 million)

"Spinal Tap II: The End Continues" ($1.7 million)

"The Sound of Music (60th Anniversary)" ($1.5 million)

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

