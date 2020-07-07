Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Charlie Daniels, performing here in 2018, has died at 83 following a stroke Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File
entertainment

'Devil Went Down to Georgia' country singer Charlie Daniels dies at 88

1 Comment
By Paul R. Giunta
NEW YORK

Charlie Daniels, a musical force who melded country music and southern rock, showcasing his blistering fiddle skills on hits like "The Devil Went Down to Georgia," died Monday. He was 83 years old.

The Country Music Hall of Fame musician died following a hemorrhagic stroke in Tennessee, a statement on his website said.

Originally a session musician who worked with icons including Bob Dylan, Ringo Starr and Leonard Cohen, Daniels made his name as leader of the Charlie Daniels Band, a country-rock group that hosted the Volunteer Jam annual music festival.

An outspoken persona who waffled between patriotic and countercultural bents, Daniels' intrepid attitude was on full display in his best known hit "The Devil Went Down to Georgia," which hit number one on the country charts and jumped into the top ten pop songs.

The uptempo but growling bluegrass song recounts a fiddle player's musical duel with Satan after wagering his soul -- and playing well enough to keep it -- a song hearkening to historical associations tying fiddle-playing to dark arts and sin.

The rollicking hit won Daniels a Grammy in 1979.

The singer long backed veterans' causes and was also a staunch supporter of the National Rifle Association.

He favored Jimmy Carter, a Georgian, and played the former Democratic president's inauguration ball. Later in life he called former president Barack Obama a "fresh-faced, flower-child president (with) his weak-kneed, Ivy League friends."

Daniels often sounded off his opinions on his website in a section entitled "Soap Box," with a final post celebrating the United States' Independence Day on July 3.

Late last month on the site he skewered protestors marching for anti-racist causes and against police brutality, railing against the demonstrations as a "revolutionary street battle... funded and lead by socialist factions."

"Gun sales are through the roof and America is locked and loaded to protect their families and their neighborhoods," Daniels wrote.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

The boy could fiddle.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Readers’ Photos In Japan: June 2020

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For July 11-12

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Can I Sue Her?” & “Lockdown Weight”

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Stylish Interior And Home Decor Shops In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Five J-Rock Artists for Anime Fans to Get Into for 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Learn

10 Great Free Apps for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Hot springs

Where to Find Mixed Gender Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #88: Shooting Star Light’s Up Tokyo Before Crashing With a Bang

GaijinPot Blog

Okinawa

GaijinPot Travel

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 26, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Tokyo’s Best Summer Sweets For 2020

Savvy Tokyo