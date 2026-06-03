 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
"Pretty Woman" heartthrob Richard Gere had already slammed Trump as a "bully" Image: AFP/File
entertainment

'Dictatorship of monsters': Richard Gere slams 'maniac' Trump

2 Comments
OSLO

Hollywood legend Richard Gere criticized Donald Trump on Tuesday, calling the U.S. president a "maniac" who has "dismantled almost everything that was good" about the United States.

"We're living in the darkest moment that I've experienced on this planet," the 76-year-old star told an awards ceremony in Oslo for the Vaclav Havel International Prize for Creative Dissent.

"Who ever thought America could turn like this? Who ever thought that a maniac like this would be president of the United States?" Gere told the audience of hundreds. "First day, this guy dismantled almost everything that was good about the U.S. government and the U.S. people."

As he announced prizes on Tuesday at the Oslo Freedom Forum for imprisoned Chinese artist Gao Zhen and Myanmar anti-junta dissident Sai, Gere admitted that he had done too little to campaign against Trump's return to the White House.

"How is this even possible? Because we went to sleep. We didn't care. We didn't vote. We didn't really listen," the veteran actor said.

Gere told the audience that he had recently visited the Nazi concentration camp in Dachau.

"We have to see the cues, this dictatorship of the monsters, how quickly it happens. We have to be vigilant."

A longtime supporter of Tibet and a convert to Buddhism, Gere has frequently met the Dalai Lama, the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader accused by China of stoking separatism in the Himalayan region.

Since 2024, he has lived in Spain with his Spanish third wife, Alejandra Silva.

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

Here is an ultra left wing person, a champagne socialist who doesn’t put his money where his mouth is. Of course he won’t like a person like Trump, I mean it’s not rocket science is it?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Oh look, another has-been Horrorwood personality who can't keep opinions to himself and thinks the rest of us plebs should listen and agree with him!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Summer Drugstore Makeup Survival Guide: Beauty That Actually Lasts

Savvy Tokyo

Global Leap International School: Preparing Little Ones for Big Futures

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Area Events for June 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Japan CBN Ban: What Residents and Tourists Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for June 2026

Savvy Tokyo

What To Do During A Typhoon in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Nerima: The Tokyo Neighborhood You Probably Haven’t Heard Of

Savvy Tokyo

Yoro Valley

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Osaka Area Events for June 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Lake Koyama

GaijinPot Travel

10 Great Learning Apps for Raising Bilingual Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo