'Downton Abbey' stars tread red carpet for finale

A pregnant Michelle Dockery poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of the film "Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale" in London

By Helen ROWE

The stars of "Downton Abbey" walked the red carpet in London Wednesday for one last time as the hugely successful English country house saga finally comes to an end.

Much of the original cast, including Hugh Bonneville, a pregnant Michelle Dockery, Jim Carter and Phyllis Logan, turned out for the world premiere of "Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale" in central London's Leicester Square.

They were joined by other cast members including "The Wire" star Dominic West and Joely Richardson, best known for the drama series "Nip/Tuck".

The film, which will be released in cinemas in France on September 10 and worldwide two days later, will be Downton's last outing following six seasons and two earlier films.

Fan Kathy Laxton, a retired prison officer from central Grantham, watching the red carpet from the first floor of a nearby restaurant said she loved the show.

"I'm a massive fan. I just think it caught the imagination. It came at the right time and every character from the lowest scullery maid to Lord Grantham all had their own story," she told AFP.

"It's sad it's ending, but all good things come to an end and I suppose it's better to go out on a high."

At its height "Downton Abbey" -- the fictional tale of the aristocratic Crawley family and their servants -- was watched by an estimated 120 million people in 250 territories worldwide.

The show also garnered many famous fans with big names, from Michelle Obama to Mick Jagger, all happy to let it be known that they were devotees.

The television series, created by Julian Fellowes, first aired in the UK in 2010 before conquering the world.

Millions tuned in weekly or devoured box sets to follow the intertwined fortunes of the Crawleys and their small army of servants.

Above stairs, fans immersed themselves in the lives of patriarch the Earl of Grantham, played by Bonneville, and his daughter Lady Mary, played by Dockery.

The earl's mother, the Dowager Countess of Grantham, was famously depicted by the late acting legend Maggie Smith.

Below stairs, the drama focused on the lives of characters such as butler Charles Carson (Jim Carter), housekeeper Elsie Hughes (Phyllis Logan), cook Beryl Patmore (Lesley Nicol) and an ever-changing cast of maids, valets and footmen.

The story winds its way from its pre-World War I outset in 1912 to the start of the 1930s when less certain times witness the beginning of the demise of the traditional Downton Abbey lifestyle.

The third and final film sees Lady Mary at the center of a public scandal as the family face financial turbulence that has consequences for the entire household.

Faced with the end of their favorite show, fans have been snapping up mementoes.

Memorable props and costumes are being sold by London's Bonhams auction house.

The online sale -- which began last week and runs until mid-September -- includes Lady Mary's wedding dress and tiara, a telegram informing the Earl of the start of war in 1914 and the servants "bell wall" by which they could be summoned by their masters.

Other props on offer include butler Mr Carson's pewter hip flask and silver pocket watch as well as some of cook Mrs Patmore's aprons.

© 2025 AFP