This image released by Universal Pictures shows Cynthia Erivo, left, and Ariana Grande in a scene from the film "Wicked." (Universal Pictures via AP)
entertainment

'Emilia Pérez' and 'Wicked' advance in Oscars shortlists

By LINDSEY BAHR
LOS ANGELES

The Selena Gomez ballad “Mi Camino,” the Will Ferrell and Harper Steele road trip documentary “Will & Harper” and Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’s pulsating “Challengers” score are one step closer to an Oscar nomination. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveiled shortlists in 10 categories Tuesday, including for documentary, international feature, best song and score.

Two musicals, “Emilia Pérez” and “Wicked,” were well represented in the categories. Netflix’s audacious transgender drug-lord drama “Emilia Pérez” was most named, advancing in international feature, original score, two original songs including “Mi Camino” and “El Mal” (performed by Zoe Saldaña), sound and hair and makeup.

“Wicked” also moved forward in several categories, like hair and makeup, original score, sound and visual effects. The adaptation of the Broadway musical did not include original songs and therefore wasn’t eligible in that category. The song semifinalists include several notable artists, like Pharrell Williams for “Piece by Piece,” Lainey Wilson for her “Twisters” song “Out Of Oklahoma,” Elton John and Brandi Carlile for “Never Too Late” and Robbie Williams for “Forbidden Road” from “Better Man.” Diane Warren may also be heading for a 16th nomination for her song from “The Six Triple Eight.” Nicholas Britell’s “Winter Coat,” performed by Saoirse Ronan in “Blitz,” was also included.

Among the 15 documentaries eligible for nominations are “The Bibi Files,” “Daughters,” “Eno,” “Frida,” “The Remarkable Life of Ibelin,” “Dahomey,” “Union,” “Porcelain War” and “No Other Land.”

International features advancing include “I’m Still Here” (Brazil), “Universal Language” (Canada), “The Seed of the Sacred Fig” (Germany), “Kneecap” (Ireland), “Vermiglio” (Italy), “Flow” (Latvia) and “Dahomey” (Senegal).

As most of the shortlists are in below-the-line categories celebrating crafts, there are also films that aren’t necessarily the most obvious of Oscar contenders. “Deadpool & Wolverine” was singled out for both sound and visual effects, as was “Alien: Romulus” which also got a nod for score.

For the most part, shortlists are determined by members in their respective categories, though the specifics vary from branch to branch: Some have committees, some have minimum viewing requirements.

These lists will narrow to five when final nominations are announced on Jan 17. The 97th Oscars, hosted by Conan O’Brien, will be held on Sunday, March 2, broadcasting on ABC and streaming live on Hulu.

