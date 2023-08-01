Newsletter Signup Register / Login
US actor Angus Cloud had been struggling to deal with the passing of his father Photo: AFP/File
entertainment

'Euphoria' actor Angus Cloud dies at 25

LOS ANGELES

Angus Cloud, the 25-year-old co-star of hit HBO drama "Euphoria," died on Monday, his family said.

No cause of death was given for the actor, who portrayed laconic drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill in the multiple Emmy Award-winning series.

A statement said Cloud had been struggling to deal with the recent passing of his father, and had experienced ongoing mental health issues.

"The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend," said his family, in a statement sent by Cloud's publicist.

"Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

"Euphoria," fronted by Zendaya, is one of the most-watched HBO series of all time.

The show has drawn controversy as well as plaudits for its dark depiction of the issues facing contemporary American teens, including drug addiction and sexual violence.

It was Cloud's first acting job, having been discovered by a casting director while walking through the streets of Brooklyn, New York with friends.

"We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss," said the family statement.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

