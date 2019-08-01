Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: PR Times
entertainment

'Evangelion’s' Hideaki Anno on board for new 'Ultraman' film; 'Shin Godzilla' director at helm

1 Comment
By Ben K, grape Japan
TOKYO

According to announcements by Khara, Inc. (the studio behind "Neon Genesis Evangelion") and Tsuburaya Productions Co., Ltd. (the studio behind the Ultra series which includes "Ultraman"), a new feature film tentatively called 「シン・ウルトラマン」"Shin Ultraman" (New Ultraman) is now in the works.

Hideaki Anno, famed director of the seminal anime "Neon Genesis Evangelion," will both write the screenplay and produce the film, and Shinji Higuchi of Higuchi-Gumi will direct it. As many fans know, the two have already teamed up before with 2016's "Shin Godzilla" (Godzilla Resurgence), written by Anno and co-directed by him and Higuchi. The title "Shin Ultraman" is surely no coincidence, as it serves to remind audiences of the two men's first collaborative effort, and sets up expectations for a similar epic treatment of an iconic figure.

The first draft script of the film, which will cover the story of the original "Ultraman" show which aired on Japanese TV from 1966 to 1967, was completed on Feburary 5th, 2019. Anno will join the "Shin Ultraman" project once he has finished the highly anticipated concluding chapter of the "Evangelion" films, "Evangelion: 3.0+1.0."

In addition to screenwriting, production and direction, Takumi Saitoh, Masami Nagasawa and Hidetoshi Nishijima have also been announced has cast members.

According to a report in online entertainment site Natalie, Saitoh, who played tank captain Ikeda in "Shin Godzilla," will play the lead role of the man who becomes Ultraman, and Nagasawa will be his partner.

Few details about the story have been revealed, but comments made by the cast and staff reveal a few clues:

Takayuki Tsukagoshi, Representative Director and President at Tsuburaya Productions Co Ltd, revealed that "Ultraman will be reborn in contemporary society. We will return to the charm at the origin of the series (...)"

Nagasawa Masami explained: "This work will take unexpected turns but (the characters) always do their utmost to survive the present."

Nishijima stated: "I had a chance to read the script and I am confident that it will be a first-class work of entertainment which both fans and non-fans will surely enjoy."

"Shin Ultraman" is slated for a theatrical release in 2021 across all Toho theaters in Japan.

Source: PR Times

Read more stories from grape Japan.

-- Tall People Problems in Japan: Tourists Share 11 Hilarious Photos of Tiny Accommodations and Other Misadventures

-- New Japanese Service “Odorate” Scans And Rates Your Body Odor

-- Tiny Japanese Lizards Soaking in A Paper Cup Bath Is The Cutest Thing You’ll See This Week [Video]

© grape Japan

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

SUMMER NIGHT MUSEUM 2019

These museums in Tokyo are now open until 9 pm every Friday! JULY 18 - AUGUST 30

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

Please, finish up the Evangelion film series before starting another.

The last one came out 5 years ago and people are still waiting for the final film.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Please, finish up the Evangelion film series before starting another.

The last one came out 5 years ago and people are still waiting for the final film.

"Anno will join the "Shin Ultraman" project once he has finished the highly anticipated concluding chapter of the "Evangelion" films, "Evangelion: 3.0+1.0."

Relax.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

50 Best Beauty Salons in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Festivals

Yokohama Pikachu Outbreak

GaijinPot Travel

What Is the Average Cost of Living in Japan in 2019?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Lifestyle

2019 Fireworks Festivals Across Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 31, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

Iyaiya Sanbai: A Contemporary Izakaya with Traditional Roots

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Culture

Netflix Japan: 10 Series to Binge in 2019

GaijinPot Blog