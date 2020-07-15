Newsletter Signup Register / Login
US actress Naya Rivera had posted a photo of her and son Josey Hollis Dorsey on social media shortly before she disappeared Photo: AFP/File
entertainment

'Glee' actress death ruled accidental drowning

0 Comments
By Chris Delmas
LOS ANGELES

The death of "Glee" actress Naya Rivera in a California lake last week was ruled an accidental drowning by medical examiners Tuesday.

Rivera, 33, disappeared during a boating trip with her four-year-old son last Wednesday, and her body was found floating in Lake Piru on Monday.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office formally confirmed Rivera's identity using dental records, it said in a statement.

No traumatic injuries or evidence of alcohol or other toxins were found.

On Monday, Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said there was no indication of suicide, and suggested that the lake's strong currents could have caused a fatal accident.

"The idea perhaps being that the boat started drifting -- it was unanchored -- and that she mustered enough energy to get her son back onto the boat, but not enough to save herself," he said.

Her son was found asleep and drifting in the boat some three hours after Rivera rented it at the popular recreational hotspot around an hour's drive northwest of Los Angeles.

Hollywood stars paid tributes to Rivera, including her former castmates on smash-hit musical television series "Glee," some of whom gathered at the shore of the lake on Monday.

Chris Colfer said Rivera "spoke truth to power with poise and fearlessness," while Jane Lynch wrote on Instagram: "Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were."

Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis wrote: "Prayers for Naya Rivera's family. Man... can we have a 'Do Over' of 2020. The loss is too much."

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Beaches

Yoron Island

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Getting a Commuter Pass in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Shinrin-Yoku: The Japanese Art Of Forest Bathing

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For July 18-19

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Japanese Decoded: Washing Machines And Dryers

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 27, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

The Making Of The Eternal Forest At Meiji Shrine

Savvy Tokyo

Tottori

GaijinPot Travel

Recipes

Savvy Sips: Kinbato, A Japanese Paloma Cocktail

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #88: 400 Nurses Resign After Being Told They Won’t Get Their Bonus

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Just How Much of the Yakuza Series is a Replica of Japan? A lot.

GaijinPot Blog