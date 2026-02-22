 Japan Today
NBA superstar Stephen Curry produced and stars in animated movie 'GOAT' Image: AFP/File
entertainment

'GOAT' glides to top of North America box office

LOS ANGELES

Sony animated film "GOAT," produced by NBA superstar Stephen Curry, glided into the number one spot at the North American box office, taking in $17 million, industry estimates showed Sunday.

The film, the story of an undersized goat who wants to join a basketball-like "roarball" team, features Curry in a voice role.

Caleb McLaughlin and David Harbour ("Stranger Things"), Gabrielle Union and country star Jelly Roll also star in the family-friendly movie.

"GOAT" moved ahead of steamy literary adaptation "Wuthering Heights," which earned $14.2 million in its second week of release, according to Exhibitor Relations.

The Warner Bros film, starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi as the doomed lovers Cathy and Heathcliff from Emily Bronte's classic novel, features original songs from Charli XCX.

Debuting in third place with $8 million was Lionsgate's "I Can Only Imagine 2," a sequel about the singer who wrote and performed the number one Christian single of all time.

In fourth place was Amazon MGM's heist thriller "Crime 101," starring Chris Hemsworth, Halle Berry and Mark Ruffalo, with $5.8 million.

And in fifth place was horror flick "Send Help" from 20th Century, starring Rachel McAdams and Dylan O'Brien as a woman and her boss trying to survive on a deserted island after a plane crash.

It earned $4.5 million.

"It's a quiet weekend for new releases. The market is full right now, and a number of pictures are having good runs," said analyst David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research.

Rounding out the top 10 are:

"How to Make a Killing" ($3.5 million)

"EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert" ($3.3 million)

"Solo Mio" ($2.6 million)

"Zootopia 2" ($2.3 million)

"Avatar: Fire and Ash" ($1.8 million)

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

















