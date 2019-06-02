Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A bow-tied "Godzilla" wannabe is seen at the May 19, 2019 Hollywood premiere of the horror movie, which topped the North American box office in its opening weekend Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File
entertainment

'Godzilla' stomps its way to a box-office lead in U.S.

By KEVIN WINTER
LOS ANGELES

Warner Bros.' "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" stomped to the top of the box-office in its opening weekend in North American theaters, taking in an estimated $49 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported.

But analysts called the creature feature's debut disappointing. Its total for the three-day weekend came in far behind the studio's previous "Godzilla" installment (which opened in 2014 with $93 million), and the new film cost $200 million to make.

The plot has eco-terrorists stealing a sonar device developed by scientist Emma (Vera Farmiga) to control the title monster; her ex-husband (Kyle Chandler) is recruited to track it down even as Godzilla clashes with monstrous rivals like winged Mothra and three-headed Ghidorah. The film has drawn tepid reviews: The Guardian called the sound track "thunderingly tedious."

Slipping to second spot was Disney's live-action "Aladdin," at $42.3 million. Directed by Guy Ritchie, the feel-good film stars Will Smith as the fast-talking genie and Canadian actor Mena Massoud as the wily title character as he seeks the attention of the lovely Jasmine (Naomi Scott).

In third came Paramount biopic "Rocketman," with Taron Egerton playing the part (and singing the words) of Elton John. The film, which has drawn inevitable comparisons to last year's hugely popular "Bohemian Rhapsody" about Queen and Freddie Mercury, took in an even $25 million.

Egerton has garnered strong reviews, including the highest of praise from the 72-year-old John himself, who told Hollywood Reporter that in watching the movie "I didn't think it was Taron. I thought it was me."

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

